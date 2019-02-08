2 Boston men indicted on gun and drug charges in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Two men have been indicted on federal charges that they brought crack cocaine to Vermont in exchange for firearms they took to Massachusetts so they could be used as part of “a war going on in Boston” that one of the men vowed to win.

John Guerrero and Darwin Medina were indicted Thursday in U.S. District Court in Burlington.

A criminal complaint filed in the case last month says five of the guns were recovered by police in the Boston area and some have been matched to shooting incidents in South Boston.

Prosecutors say Guerrero and Medina told people in Vermont they were members of the Latin Kings street gang and were from the same neighborhood in South Boston.

Lawyers for the two men did not return calls seeking comment.

