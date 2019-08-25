2 Boston men now charged with murder of 74-year-old woman in April

Two men are now charged with murder in the killing of a 74-year-old Mattapan woman earlier this year, including one who was initially charged in connection with the shooting in April, according to Boston police.

Anthony Davis, 37, of Mattapan, was arrested Friday by the Boston Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit on charges of murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm (4th offense), being an armed career criminal and being a habitual offender, police said.

Davis was initially charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and being an armed career criminal a few days after a triple shooting on April 6 that injured two people and killed 74-year-old Eleanor Maloney, a longtime Boston Medical Center employee. Davis was arraigned on those charges in May.

Earlier in August, another man — Dane Henry, 23, of Roxbury — was also arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and manslaughter.

Henry will now be charged with murder, armed assault to murder and intimidation of a witness, police said. Henry is currently in custody.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)