PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Boston men were shot and killed outside a nightclub in Providence early Saturday morning.

The men were identified by police on Monday as Mario Diaz, 27 and Kerwins Pimental, 29, WPRI-TV reported.

According to Providence police, the victims were among a group of 10 friends celebrating a birthday at Fuego Lounge when a fight broke out with another group.

At one point while they were outside the nightclub, an individual retrieved a gun from a vehicle and shot Diaz and Pimental, according to investigators.

Police said they don’t know whether the two groups knew each before the confrontation.

The Board of Licenses voted Saturday to close Fuego Lounge pending a formal hearing this week.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)