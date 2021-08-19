BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston police officers were taken to an area hospital following a cruiser-involved crash on Thursday evening, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported cruiser accident in the area of Belvidere and Huntington Avenue around 2:45 p.m. found two officers at the scene.

The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

