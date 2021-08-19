BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston police officers were taken to an area hospital following a cruiser-involved crash on Thursday evening, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported cruiser accident in the area of Belvidere and Huntington Avenue around 2:45 p.m. found two injured officers at the scene.

The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Video shows the police cruiser flipped over onto its roof.

Employees of a nearby restaurant thought they were hearing construction noises when the crash happened.

“We turned and we saw that the police car had flipped over onto the other side of the street. We were like oh my gosh something’s actually happening, not just something dropping during construction,” said Mickey Cashman, who heard the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)