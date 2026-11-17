BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston police officers have been indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury in connection with a shots fired incident in Dorchester in February, according to the officers’ attorneys.

Officer Rudy Lewis and his partner Jairo Polanco are both charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

“The decision to present this case to a grand jury, and to ask the grand jury to indict these officers, is a deeply misguided decision made by armchair Monday morning quarterbacks. It just shows that prosecutors aren’t concerned for the safety of police officers, for how the decision to charge these officers in this case will impact the safety of police officers in the future going forward,” said Ken Anderson, Polanco’s Attorney.

On February 14, 2026, officers responded to an apartment on Cushing Avenue for a report of a woman screaming and in distress. During the response, Lewis and Polanco fired their weapons into the woman’s door, fearing for their safety, according to one of the officer’s attorneys. No one was struck by gunfire or hurt in the incident.

In a statement, Lewis’ Attorney Ben Megrian said in part, “…a woman jabbed a knife toward my client’s face in close range. My client repeatedly ordered the woman to drop the knife. She refused. My client and his partner fired to defend themselves,” adding, “The D.A.’s office seems to believe officers need to get stabbed in the face before they are allowed to react.”

Anderson told 7NEWS that once the woman was subdued, and her knife was taken, they had to consider if there was an armed man nearby.

“My client, Officer Polanco, five-year veteran, well-respected, well-liked, then does a sweep of the apartment looking for the other man that they believed was in there, that she had said was going to kill her if she opened the door,” Anderson said.

At the time of the incident, police said the woman involved was arrested. She then underwent a mental health evaluation.

7NEWS has reached out to the Boston Police Department and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, but has not yet heard back.

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