BOSTON (WHDH) - According to Boston police, two off duty officers were placed on administrative leave after being arrested this weekend on charges of domestic violence and are currently under investigation.

After being involved in domestic violence incidents with members of their family Walter Suprey, was arrested by the Danvers Police Department and Andrew Blake, was arrested by the Boston Police Domestic Violence Unit, according to Boston police.

Both veterans of the force were arrested early Saturday morning.

Police said that the Boston Police Anti-Corruption unit is aware of both arrests and have opened an investigation into both matters.

“The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously” said Superintendent-in- Chief Gregory Long. “A thorough investigation into these matters will be conducted by the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Investigative Services in conjunction with the Suffolk and Essex County District Attorney’s Offices. “

