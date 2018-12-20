2 Boston residents accused of kidnapping man, forcing him to transfer them money

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston residents are facing kidnapping and armed robbery charges after police say they kidnapped a man and forced him to transfer them money.

Officers patrolling the Boston Common around 10 a.m. Tuesday were approached by a man with no jacket and no shoes who said he had been kidnapped by two people he befriended after leaving a lounge in the Theater District the night before, according to Boston police.

The victim said he befriended Damian Gray, 41, of Boston, and Danisha Johnson, 43, of Boston, and agreed to go back to their apartment but asked to leave after they started talking about crack cocaine, prompting Gray to threaten him with a knife and order him to transfer him money via an electronic money order.

The victim said he managed to escape when Gray went to a convenience store to retrieve the money, according to police.

Both Gray and Johnson are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of kidnapping an armed robbery.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)