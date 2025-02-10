BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 76-year-old man was rushed to the hospital and two police officers were taken for evaluation after a possible carbon monoxide incident in Bourne, officials said.

Officers responding to a rescue call at a home on Kayajan Avenue around 10:50 a.m. found the man unresponsive inside, according to the Bourne Police Department. He was taken to a regional trauma center with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

An investigation uncovered several small pieces of equipment, including a gas generator in a garage where the incident occurred. It’s believed inadequate ventilation and carbon monoxide are contributing factors.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)