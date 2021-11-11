BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Braintree police officers who were ambushed by an armed suspect over the summer were awarded peace medals during a special Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday.

The Massachusetts World War II Committee recognized officers Matthew Donahue and Bill Cushing for their bravery, honor, and sacrifice.

When Donahue and Cushing, along with Cushing’s K9 Kitt, responded to reports of a domestic incident in the area of McCusker Drive in Braintree on June 4 and pursued the suspect into nearby woods, the suspect allegedly fired at them.

The officers shot back and the suspect, identified as Andrew Homan, 34, was killed, along with Kitt.

A memorial service that was later held at Gillette Stadium to honor Kitt’s service was attended by hundreds of police officers.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for their heroics that day,” Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said after the ceremony. “It was a very significant incident for the community, certainly for the police department.”

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros added, “It was heart wrenching from the first calls that came over the radio. It’s really important to recognize these officers for what they did.”

Donahue suffered a gun shot wound to his shoulder in the encounter with Homan, while Cushing was shot multiple times in his arm.

Both officers remain on leave and declined comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Former Boston Police Commissioner Bill Bratton delivered the keynote address.

“The actions of the officers here today, and the K9 partner, Kitt, counted significantly in terms of the life-saving efforts that you undertook,” Bratton said.

Officer Dick Seibert was also honored for rushing to assist Donahue and Cushing after they were wounded.

