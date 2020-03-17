2 Brigham and Women employees test positive for coronavirus, 93 staffers on furlough

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are calling for more equipment after two staff members at the hospital tested positive for coronavirus — and 93 are on furlough for safety.

Those two staffers are staying at home and the 93 employees who interacted with them have also been asked to stay home for 14 days.

Nurses are conserving medical equipment, but in a press conference held over video, in order to encourage social distancing, Mass Nurses Association Chair Trish Powers said the hospital needs more equipment like masks.

‘I would be lying if I had 100 percent confidence to say we have enough to last through this process, because honestly, we don’t know how long its going to go,” Powers said. “We have to put our faith in our government to get us what we need.”

