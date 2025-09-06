BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Brighton residents are facing criminal charges in connection with a series of handicap placard thefts this year, officials said.

Officers investigating 19 placard thefts arrested Andrea Doucette-Keating, 55, and Zachary Shelton, 37, on various property-related offenses, according to Boston police.

Detectives identified three key incidents in which handicap placards were stolen: June 30 at 82 Glenville Ave., and Aug. 14,, at both 95 Washington St. and 34 Fidelis Way. Evidence recovered from the incidents led investigators to identify Doucette-Keating as a suspect.

After executing a search warrant at Shelton’s residence, officers allegedly recovered multiple stolen handicap placards, a window punch, cocaine, and a Glock-style BB gun with the safety tip removed.

Residents who suspect a handicap placard may be fake or misused are encouraged to report it. Authentic placards are issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles and display unique serial numbers and expiration dates. If a placard appears altered, expired, or is being used by someone other than the rightful owner, it may be fraudulent.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)