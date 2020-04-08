2 Bristol County Sheriff’s officers test positive for coronavirus

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A correctional officer and a K9 officer at the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

RELATED: 12 DCF workers in Mass. test positive for coronavirus

“Both are feeling well,” Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson said in a news release. “They have some minor symptoms but both said, overall, that they’re feeling okay. That’s very encouraging.”

The correctional officer, who is assigned to a housing unit in the men’s facility, worked his last shift on March 31.

He didn’t feel well, received a COVID-19 test, and informed the sheriff’s office of the positive result this week, officials said. He will be out of work until tests are negative and he is cleared by a doctor.

His unit was said to be empty on his last day and had one inmate in the days prior. The inmate has shown no symptoms of coronavirus.

The K9 officer didn’t feel well in the days after his last shift on March 28, received a test and notified the sheriff’s office of the positive result this week, officials said.

He has no inmate contact and extremely limited contact with staff and the community because his primary responsibility on third-shift is said to be securing the outside perimeter of the Dartmouth Correctional Complex.

His canine partner is showing no symptoms.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)