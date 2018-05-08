2 Brockton men arrested in Barnstable armed robbery

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Two Brockton men are facing armed robbery and assault charges after they allegedly robbed three people at gunpoint during a drug transaction, police said.

Valter Barbosa, 25, and Nathon Rebeiro-Neves, 18, will be arraigned Tuesday in Barnstable District Court on charges of armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and larceny of property valued above $1,200, according to Barnstable police.

Brockton police officers responding to a reported armed robbery on Indian Hill Road about 7:45 p.m. Monday met three victims who claimed Barbosa and Rebeiro-Neves had just robbed them at gunpoint after agreeing to meet them for a drug transaction, according to police.

The vehicle they were driving in was stopped by state troopers about an hour later on Route 3 in Plymouth.

During the traffic stop, troopers found the victim’s backpack and a replica firearm under the driver’s seat, police said.

