2 brothers arrested in connection to Concord break-in

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two brothers were placed under arrest in connection to a break-in at a Concord cheese shop.

Brandon Faieta, 33, and Jason Faieta, 36, both of Clinton are facing charges of breaking and entering, larceny under $1,200 and receiving stolen property after police say they broke into the Concord Cheese Shop on Walden Street on December 23, according to police.

Upon arrival, police found a ladder propped up against the back of the building leading up to a second-story window.

Investigators say an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the shop

Brandon was released on $200 bail on Jan 3 and arraigned at Concord District Court on Jan. 6.

A warrant for Jason’s arrest was issued on Friday. He was arraigned later in the day and released on personal recognizance.

Both are due back in court on March 4.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)