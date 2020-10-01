2 brothers arrested in connection with stabbing at Danvers sports complex

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man and his younger brother are facing criminal charges in connection with a stabbing at the Danvers Indoor Sports Facility late Wednesday night, officials said.

Crismael Lithgow, of Revere, was arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a knife, and assault and battery with a shod foot. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Lithgow’s 17-year-old brother, whose name has not been released because of his age, will be arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court on the same charges.

Officers responding to a reported assault at the Andover Street facility around 11 p.m. learned that suspects had been involved in an altercation with the manager, according to Danvers police.

Lithgow was shooting hoops but became infuriated when the manager told him that he had to leave because the facility was closing for the night, according to a police report.

Lithgow and his brother then allegedly stabbed the victim three times.

“The victim lifted up his shirt and showed the officer three large lacerations to his back and left side,” a prosecutor told the court. “Those wounds were approximately 8 to 10 inches in length.”

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Lithgow is currently being held without bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

