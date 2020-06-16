2 brothers charged with murder in May shooting at Hyde Park playground

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two brothers are facing murder charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding a woman at a Hyde Park playground in May, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Officers responding to Martini Playground on Truman Parkway just after 9:30 p.m. on May 19 found 26-year-old Israel Mayhew, of Dorchester, and a woman, whose name has not been released, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. Mayhew later died of his injuries.

On Tuesday, police arrested brothers Jerry Pierre-Louis, 21, of Boston, and Vierry Pierre-Louis, 18, of Randolph, on charges of murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. They are expected to be arraigned Wednesday at West Roxbury District Court.

