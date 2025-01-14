ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two brothers are facing murder charges in connection to the killing of Anthony Leverone, per authorities.

Police say the 43-year-old appeared to be beaten to death with a propane tank and left shirtless in his backyard.

Suzito and Antonio Lopes are in custody.

Antonio, who turned himself him after his brother’s arrest, was in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows the brothers and Leverone entering the Brockton Cafe separately on December 27, 2024, but left together in Antonio’s rental car.

Investigators say blood stains were found in the car along with a glove that appeared to match one found at the scene.

The defense argued against that.

“You’ve got three people leave a bar at 2 a.m. That’s it. That’s the case,” said the defense. “That’s the case against him. There’s no evidence that he’s at that home. None. Zero. There’s zero pieces of evidence that demonstrate that he’s at that home. All they can do is say what they believe.”

One thing not offered, a motive.

“We try and figure out what happened as best we can, what we can extrapolate and put together in the course of the investigation which is what we’re doing and I think it’s been very thorough so far,” said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Abington Police Chief John Bonney says he’s been in contact with Leverone’s family form the beginning.

“I think they’re certainly looking forward to this process playing out,” said Bonney.

Prosecutors also revealed that the older brother, Suzito, is a native of the African country of Cape Verde, and was ordered to leave the United States sometime after arriving in 1994.

