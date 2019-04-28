METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Canadian men apart of an organized group of criminals were arrested in Methuen Saturday for stealing from ATMs, police said.

Tharushan Nirmalachandran, 30, of Quebec, and Ajitharan Raveendran, 28, of Ontario, are slated to be arraigned Monday on the charges of possession of a burglarious instrument and receiving stolen property over $1,200.

Hudson, New Hampshire police were actively investigating a case involving larcenies from ATMs when they received information that the suspects were likely operating out of a room in the Days Inn on Pelham Street in Methuen, according to police.

Methuen police executed a search warrant for the hotel room just before 7 a.m. Saturday, where they allegedly found Nirmalachandran and Raveendran.

An additional search of a rental car in possession of Nimalachandran was also executed, leading to the discovery of large amounts of crash inside duffel bags, gift cards, debit cards, a printing device and an electronic device determined to be used to activate and utilize bank cards, police said.

Both men are being held on $250,000 bail.

