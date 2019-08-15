2 Cape Cod beaches closed to swimming after confirmed white shark sightings

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Cape Cod beaches were temporarily closed to swimming after confirmed white shark sightings on Thursday, officials said.

Beachgoers at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet were ordered out of the water for an hour after a confirmed shark sighting just before noon, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Then, at about 1:30 p.m., a second shark sighting 50 yards off Nauset Beach prompted officials to order it closed to swimming for an hour.

Confirmed White Shark Alert on 2019-08-15T11:18:00-0600! View online – https://t.co/gq1MFL50SJ — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) August 15, 2019

Confirmed White Shark Alert on 2019-08-15T11:38:00-0400! View online – https://t.co/gq1MFL50SJ — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) August 15, 2019

