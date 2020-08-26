2 Cape Cod beaches closed to swimming after great white shark pings nearby

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two popular Cape Cod beaches were closed to swimming on Wednesday morning after a great white shark pinged nearby.

LeCount Hollow Beach and Maguire Landing Beach in Wellfleet will be closed until at least 11:20 a.m. following a shark ping from a receiver in the area, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

There have been dozens upon dozens of shark sightings off the Cape this summer.

Researchers recently captured an image of a massive great white shark in the water off Chatham.

Some people who took a fishing expedition out of Harwich Port over the weekend captured shocking video of the moment they came face-to-face with a enormous whale shark.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)