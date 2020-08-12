2 Cape Cod beaches closed to swimming after great white shark spotted nearby

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two beaches in Wellfleet have temporarily closed to swimming after a tagged great white shark was pinged nearby.

Swimming is prohibited at Maguire Landing and LeCount Hollow beaches until at least 1:45 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Numerous shark sightings have been confirmed this summer.

