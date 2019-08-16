YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Cape Cod women accused of taking part in a cocaine deal on Thursday are facing charges.

Officers in the area of Bakers Square around 7:30 p.m. observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction, according to police.

Those allegedly involved in the drug distribution parked their vehicle at the Race Mart gas station, where 33-year-old Christy Anne Hennigan, of Marstons Mills, and 46-year-old Stephanie L. Pierre, of Dennis, were placed under arrest.

Hennigan was charged with possession of cocaine — subsequent offense, and Pierre was charged with possession to distribute cocaine.

Cash and numerous cell phones were reportedly seized from the car.

