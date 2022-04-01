SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem police are investigating a two-car crash that sent a tow truck and a sedan crashing into a storefront Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Jefferson Avenue around 5 p.m. for reports of the crash. The force of the collisssion left some damage to the store and toppled a traffic light.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

