2-car crash in Easton leaves man with life-threatening injuries

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - Police say a two-car crash in Easton on Friday morning left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded just before 7:30 a.m. to the intersection of Turnpike and Depot streets for a report of a crash involving a Toyota Camry and Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Police say a 79-year-old Easton man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old Easton man, who police say was driving the truck, was taken from the scene with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)