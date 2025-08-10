MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Medford on Saturday that sent a vehicle into a building.

Officers responding to a crash on Winter Street could be seen working to remove one of the vehicles from the front of a building, according to Medford police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox