BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-car crash Thursday night on the Sagamore Bridge has shut down traffic in both directions.

Police say one of the vehicles was towing a boat and is blocking traffic.

There are no injuries.

#MAtraffic crash Rte 6 on the Sagamore Bridge. No injuries, one vehicle was trailering a boat and is partially blocking traffic. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 30, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)