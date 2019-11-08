2 cases of whooping cough confirmed at Freetown-Lakeville Middle School

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Board of Health in Lakeville has confirmed two cases of whooping cough at a middle school and say they’re looking into several other suspected cases.

Lakeville Public Health Nurse Lori Desmarais wrote in a letter that two people at the Freetown-Lakeville Middle School have whooping cough, also known as pertussis.

She added that a number of other people have shown symptoms and two students have cultures pending.

Whooping cough is a disease caused by bacteria that spreads from person to person within close contact, according to an informational guide given out to parents and guardians.

Pertussis usually begins with cold-like symptoms, including a runny nose, sneezing and a dry cough. This then leads to uncontrollable coughing spells, often followed by vomiting.

Anyone with symptoms is urged to seek medical treatment.

