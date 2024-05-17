WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cats died Friday after a fire broke out in a veterinary hospital in Woburn, officials said.

The fire started Friday morning at the Woburn Animal Hospital on Old Russell Street. By 12 p.m., crews had extinguished the flames.

Woburn Fire Department Captain Joseph Foley said firefighters contained the flames to an apartment above the facility’s kennel building, sparing the veterinary offices and kennel from damage.

Foley confirmed the two cats died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of early Friday afternoon.

