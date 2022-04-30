CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire cemeteries dating back to the 1800s have been named to the state Register of Historic Places.

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources says the Lake View Cemetery in Center Harbor is on a hillside overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee’s Center Harbor Bay.

Also known as Pleasant View Cemetery, its monuments “exhibit the wide variety of styles and materials that represent the changing tastes” of funeral-related art from 1809 to 1964,” the division said in news release.

Union Cemetery in Portsmouth, established in 1844, is “an excellent example of rectilinear cemetery planning for privately owned family lots,” the division said.

“The consistency of its design and the relatively brief period of its development and use make it an artifact of rare importance,” the division said.

Three additional properties were also recently added to the list: the Boscawen Academy and “Much-I-Do” Hose House from the 1800s; the circa 1720s John Gregg House in Derry; and the gambrel-roofed Houston Barn, circa 1912 in the outskirts of Hopkinton’s Contoocook Village.

