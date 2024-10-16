MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a Medford police officer observed a driver going the wrong way on City Hall Mall in Medford Square and initiated a motor vehicle stop.

“During the stop, the patrol sergeant who arrived for back up noticed a light typically mounted on a firearm next to the back seat passenger,” Medford police said in a statement. “Believing that someone in the vehicle might be armed, the officers ordered all three occupants out of the car. The driver tried to drive away, ignoring officers’ commands to stop.”

After officers were able to pull one of the occupants out of the car, he attempted to flee on foot.

“During a brief struggle, the suspect tried to pull a firearm from his waistband, but officers successfully took him down to the ground and recovered the firearm. It was later discovered that the firearm was a ‘ghost gun,’ an illegal firearm that is privately assembled and untraceable.”

One officer sustained minor injuries.

A 17-year-old from Belmont was arrested and charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition, resisting srrest, carrying a firearm without a license, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.

Alex Paul, 20, from Cambridge, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, improper operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest

Paul is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Somerville District Court and the juvenile will be arraigned in Cambridge Juvenile Court at a later date.

