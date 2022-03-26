BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested two juveniles in connection to a shooting that injured a student and teacher at a Dorchester school earlier in the month, officials said Saturday.

The student and teacher were shot at TechBoston Academy as they were preparing for an after-school event. Both the student and teacher are expected to be OK.

Police said they recovered two loaded guns when they arrested the juveniles. They are facing numerous charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

