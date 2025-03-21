CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people in New York are facing manslaughter charges in connection to a deadly house fire that killed a Chatham teacher and her 1-year-old.

New York State Police investigators say the man and the woman who rented out the house to the Massachusetts family did not have functional smoke detectors in the home.

Fire investigators said the fire was not intentionally set. It started in the chimney.

Chatham teacher Shannon Hubbard and her 1-year-old daughter died in the fire while staying in the house on vacation.

Her husband Dennis police officer John Hubbard and their 3-year-old son survived.

