LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police arrested two men following a fatal shooting in Lynn late Thursday night.

Brian Rivera, 36, is charged with murder, and Michael Constabile, 35, is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

According to authorities, police received a call reporting shots fired in the area of High Street at 11:23 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a 35-year-old male victim, who was unresponsive with “apparent gunshot wounds”.

“The victim was treated on scene and transported to Salem Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased,” District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office said in a statement.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Both men pleaded not guilty in Lynn District court Friday. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)