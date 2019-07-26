2 charged in fatal shooting of man found behind high school

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two women have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found behind a Connecticut high school.

The body of 34-year-old Jorge Alicea was found behind Bulkeley High School in Hartford just after noon on July 11. He died at the hospital.

Police on Thursday said 23-year-old Cynthia Cruz is charged with murder in Alicea’s death, while 28-year-old Taichany Osorio is charged with conspiracy to commit murder charge. She allegedly acted as the getaway driver.

Investigators think Cruz and Osorio were in a car and chased down Alicea, who was riding a bicycle.

Police did not disclose a motive but say they think Alicea knew the suspects.

Both women are being held on $1 million bond. It could not be determined if they have attorneys.

