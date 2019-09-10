2 charged in fatal shooting of Worcester man

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Worcester man, according to police.

Officers arriving to the scene on Country Club Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night found 37-year-old Juan Mendez on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by the department. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police on Tuesday said they had probable cause to arrest 24-year-old Juan Guitierrez and 21-year-old Kenneth Vazquez in connection to the murder.

Guitierrez, who already had a warrant out for his arrest tried to flee but was taken into custody near Millbury Street.

Officers said a search produced several bags of what is believed to be cocaine and heroin.

He is facing several charges including, murder, resisting arrest, possession of Class A with intent to distribute, possession of Class B with intent to distribute and an outstanding warrant.

Vazquez was located near Lake Avenue and also taken into custody.

He is also facing murder and resisting arrest charges in addition to several firearms charges.

Both are due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)