Two suspects facing charges in connection with the operation of high-end brothels in parts of Massachusetts and Eastern Virginia are expected in court today.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced the brothel network’s breakup earlier this month, which officials believe had clients who included “elected officials, high tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors that possess security clearances, professors, attorneys, scientists and accountants, among others.”

Han Lee, 41, of Cambridge, Mass., and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Mass., are expected in court today. A third suspect, James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., is under investigation.

Citing charging documents at the time of their arrest, the US Attorney’s Office said that since at least July 2020, the suspects had operated an “interstate prostitution network” with brothels in Cambridge and Watertown in Massachusetts, along with locations in Fairfax and Tysons, Va.

“It is alleged that the defendants collectively established the infrastructure for brothels in multiple states which they used to persuade, induce and entice women – primarily Asian women – to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution,” the US Attorney’s Office stated in a news release.

Officials said the three would allegedly rent high-end apartment complexes for their brothels, paying as much as $3,664 in rent as they furnished and regularly maintained the units.

Advertising their network online, the suspects would “advertise nude Asian models for professional photography at upscale studios as a front for prostitution offered through appointments with women listed on their websites.”

Federal prosecutors said clients in this case paid for sex at price ranges “from approximately $350 to upwards of $600 per hour depending on different services.”

While only three people have been charged, to date, prosecutors said the men they’ve talked to and identified as clients could still face charges.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)