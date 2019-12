BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arraigned on robbery charges after one allegedly used a fake gun to hold up a Hyde Park bank Sunday.

Paul Whooten and Richard Berger were arraigned Monday and are expected back in court next month.

Police say an officer on detail saw Whooten rob the bank and that Berger was seen speeding away from the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)