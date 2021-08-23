WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people who allegedly kidnapped a four-day-old baby that was eventually found safe after an hourslong search in Worcester over the weekend are expected to face a judge on Monday.

Kassidy Lauziere-Cuevas, 19, and Daquan Jefferson, 23, are both facing charges including kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child.

Officers responded to reports of a missing baby on Southbridge Street around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday spoke with a woman who told them she and her newborn child had gotten a ride from a Millbury woman she met on Facebook to go get coffee, police said. When the mother briefly went into a nearby gas station, the other woman, identified as Lauziere-Cuevas, allegedly drove away with the baby.

Police searched the area and found the car in Shrewsbury about an hour later, but Lauziere-Cuevas was not inside, police said. Shortly after noon, officers responding to reports of a man who had left a baby at a subway on Lincoln Street found the missing child safe and unharmed.

Lauziere-Cuevas and Jefferson were later arrested at a Wendy’s.

The incident remains under investigation.

