2 charged in shooting of Boston police officer denied bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men charged in the shooting of a Boston police officer on Sunday afternoon have been ordered held without bail.

Requon Martin, 21, of Boston, and Antoine Mack, 35, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, were arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday morning on charges including armed assault to murder in connection with the shooting of a Boston police officer who suffered a gunshot wound to the calf, Boston police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force were patrolling West Springfield Street at 1:53 p.m. when they noticed two men in their 20s clutching at their waistbands before fleeing into a building, Police Commissioner William G. Gross said.

When the officers tried to pursue the suspects into an apartment, Gross said they were met with resistance when the suspects held the door closed. Gross added that one of the suspects opened fire on one of the officers, who was using his foot to block the suspects from closing the door.

The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital to be treated for what Gross said was a non-life-threatening injury.

A SWAT team with a hostage negotiator was called to the scene and both men were taken into custody without incident. The apartment involved has been “frozen” pending the issuance of a search warrant and Gross said investigators expect to find the weapon they used inside.

Gross called the situation “heart-wrenching” and reiterated his call for unilateral gun laws.

“It is a very dangerous job,” Gross said. “But it is our job to patrol and protect the people of Boston. Unfortunately, some people take that out against us … There are too many guns on the street.”

Martin and Mack are both charged with armed assault to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of ammunition, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

In a statement, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said, “Our police officers work hard every day to keep our residents safe, and this senseless violence will not be tolerated. I wish a speedy recovery to the officer who was injured, and thank our first responders for their swift action today.”

A spokeswoman for Gov. Charlie Baker also issued a statement, reading, “Governor Baker is saddened to learn of today’s shooting in Boston and the Administration believes the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to protect the Commonwealth deserve the utmost respect.”

Both men are due back in court Wednesday.

