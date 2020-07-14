2 charged with assaulting MBTA van driver in apparent road rage incident in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men in their 20s are being summonsed to court to answer for assault charges after they allegedly attacked an MBTA Ride van driver last month.

Milton police say on June 25, the rideshare driver beeped at the vehicle the men were in when the light changed on Brook Road. The two suspects in the car sped up, and pulled in front of the rideshare, forcing the driver to stop — then barged onto the van through an unlocked door — and attacked the driver.

Pictures of the two men circulated after they were caught on camera hitting and spitting on the driver in what police say was the result of a road rage incident.

“Just kind of an overreaction somebody beeps a horn someone takes offense then it escalates beyond any need where it needs to be,” Police Deputy James O’Neil said. “I caution anybody if you’re tempted to get involved with something like that do not get involved keep going.”

The driver of the van is more than 60 years old and he suffered a broken rib as a result of the incident.

The Ride is the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s paratransit program for people with physical, mental, or cognitive disabilities.

