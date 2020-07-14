2 charged with assaulting van driver in apparent road rage in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two suspects are being summonsed to court to answer for assault charges after they allegedly attacked an MBTA Ride van driver last month.

Pictures of the two men circulated after they were caught on camera hitting and spitting on a Ride van driver in what police say was the result of a road rage incident on June 25.

“Just kind of an overreaction somebody beeps a horn someone takes offense then it escalates beyond any need where it needs to be, Police Deputy James O’Neil said. “I caution anybody if you’re tempted to get involved with something like that do not get involved keep going.”

The driver of the van is over 60-years-old and he suffered a broken rib as a result of the incident.

The Ride is the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s paratransit program for people with physical, mental or cognitive disabilities.

