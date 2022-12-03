LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Lowell residents are facing kidnapping charges in connection with the death of a man in their home on Coburn Street, officials said.

Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, have been charged with kidnapping for allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residents, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a statement.

Lowell police following up on a well-being check executed a search warrant at the residence and found the body of the 37-year-old man. His name has not been released.

Evidence in the home suggested the man had been restrained in the home at some point, according to the statement.

The case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death and to make a positive identification.

Based on the location and condition of the body, this is being investigated as a suspicious death. The preliminary investigation suggests this is an isolated incident.

Burke and Perry will be arraigned on Monday in Lowell District Court.

