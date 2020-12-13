2 charged with murder after fatal shooting in Woburn sports bar parking lot

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing another man in the parking lot of a Woburn sports bar Saturday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots in the parking lot of Jake ‘n Joe’s Sports Grill on Mishawum Road at 9:10 p.m. found a man suffering gunshot wounds, police said. The man, identified as Lloyd Borgella, 26, of Roslindale, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

After the shooting, two men identified as suspects fled the scene and crashed their car on New Boston Street before running away on foot, police said. Shortly after the crash, police arrested Pauliasky Jean Francois, 34, of Plymouth, and Eric Mills, 29, of Hyde Park.

Francois and Mills were charged with murder, unlawful possession of a gun, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon. They will be arraigned in Woburn District Court Monday.

