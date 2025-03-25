YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested in connection with the fire that destroyed Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn in Yarmouth last year.

The historic structure burned down in November. Firefighters from several towns battled the flames before most of the building collapsed.

The restaurant had been closed for several years and was vacant at the time of the fire.

Isabella Medeiros, 18, and 22-year-old Jacob Ladner pleaded not guilty Tuesday to burning a building, destruction of property, and trespassing.

