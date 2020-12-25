2 children die in Detroit fire; mom, 3 kids leap to safety

DETROIT (AP) — A Christmas morning fire killed a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old at a home on Detroit’s east side and forced other family members to jump from second-floor window to escape, fire department officials said.

The Detroit Fire Department said the two children were found dead in a front living room of the two-story house. Three children and their mother were injured leaping from the upper-level window.

The three injured children were aged 3, 8 and 10, and the mother was holding the 3-year-old in her arms when she jumped, officials said. The 8-year-old girl and the 10-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns. They were all taken to a hospital.

A cause of the fire was not immediately known. An official described it as an “extensive fire throughout the house.”

