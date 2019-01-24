2 children hurt, horse killed in Maine horse-drawn buggy crash

SMYRNA, Maine (AP) — Police in northern Maine say two children were injured and a horse was killed when their horse-drawn buggy came into the path of a trailer truck.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Smyrna. Police say the buggy was being operated by a 12-year-old boy who entered the roadway in front of the trailer truck. The truck struck the horse and killed it.

Police say the buggy was re-directed to the southern side of the roadway, and two of the seven children riding in it suffered minor injuries.

Police declined to identify the child who was operating the buggy. They also did not identify the injured children. The truck was owned by Beaulieu Trucking.

