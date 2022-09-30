PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children and their mother have been hit by a car in Peabody while trying to cross the street, according to the Peabody Fire Department.

The call came in shortly after 3 p.m., and police, fire and EMS responded. The two children were taken to Mass. General Hospital via ambulance for serious injuries.

The female driver, Ovidia Lopez-Esteban of Lynn, was taken into custody at the scene for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

The Lynn Street street sign was bent and knocked to the ground in the crash, and the silver SUV involved in the crash appeared to have gone up onto the sidewalk.

SKY7HD was over the scene on Lynn Street, where traffic was stopped but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

