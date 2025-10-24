BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children who were last seen in Bourne on Thursday have been found safe and their mother is in police custody, officials announced.

Isabella, 6, and Christian Casali, 4, were last seen with their mother, Vanessa Downer, 38, who no longer has legal custody of them per a court order, according to Bourne police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

