MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police responded to Belmont Street in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday afternoon.

According to police, two children were hit by a car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Belmont at Hanover Street and Belmont from Lake Avenue to Spruce Street are closed at this time due to the crash.

Details at this time are limited.

